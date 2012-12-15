Órla FallonBorn 24 August 1974
1974-08-24
Órlagh Fallon (born 24 August 1974), professionally known as Órla Fallon, is an Irish soloist, songwriter and former member of the group Celtic Woman and the chamber choir Anúna.
You'll Never Be The Sun
