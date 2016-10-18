Iain HamiltonScottish composer. Born 6 June 1922. Died 21 July 2000
Iain Hamilton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1922-06-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/72027fb3-9c05-41fe-a2f9-942f3942d27e
Iain Hamilton Biography (Wikipedia)
Iain Ellis Hamilton (6 June 1922 – 21 July 2000) was a Scottish composer.
Hamilton was born in Glasgow, but was educated in London, where he became an apprentice engineer. He remained in that profession for the next seven years. He undertook the study of music in his spare time. After winning a scholarship to study at the Royal College of Music, which he entered in 1947, he decided to devote himself to a musical career. He earned the Bachelor of Music degree from the University of London and was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Music from the University of Glasgow.
Hamilton moved to the United States in 1962, but died in London, aged 78.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Iain Hamilton Tracks
Sort by
Symphony no. 1 (Cyrano de Bergerac)
Iain Hamilton
Symphony no. 1 (Cyrano de Bergerac)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cl26.jpglink
Symphony no. 1 (Cyrano de Bergerac)
Orchestra
Last played on
Iain Hamilton Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Martyn Brabbins meets Harrison Birtwistle
-
Proms Composer: Harrison Birtwistle
-
Composers' Rooms: No.11 Sir Harrison Birtwistle
-
Frank Martin
-
Elliott Carter at 100
-
Harrison Birtwistle: Cortege and Secret Theatre
-
Sir Harrison Birtwistle: The Moth Requiem - Preview Clip
-
The Hear and Now Fifty - Harrison Birtwistle
Back to artist