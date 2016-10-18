Iain Ellis Hamilton (6 June 1922 – 21 July 2000) was a Scottish composer.

Hamilton was born in Glasgow, but was educated in London, where he became an apprentice engineer. He remained in that profession for the next seven years. He undertook the study of music in his spare time. After winning a scholarship to study at the Royal College of Music, which he entered in 1947, he decided to devote himself to a musical career. He earned the Bachelor of Music degree from the University of London and was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Music from the University of Glasgow.

Hamilton moved to the United States in 1962, but died in London, aged 78.