High on FireFormed 1998
High on Fire
1998
High on Fire Biography (Wikipedia)
High on Fire is an American heavy metal band from Oakland, California, that was formed in 1998. Matt Pike, the band's frontman and founder, also plays guitar for the influential stoner metal band Sleep.
High on Fire Tracks
Electric Messiah
High on Fire
Electric Messiah
Spewn from the Earth
High on Fire
Spewn from the Earth
Carcosa
High on Fire
Carcosa
Carcosa
The Black Plot
High on Fire
The Black Plot
Slave The Hive
High on Fire
Slave The Hive
Serums Of Liao
High on Fire
Serums Of Liao
Blood From Zion
High on Fire
Blood From Zion
Bloody Knuckle
High on Fire
Bloody Knuckle
Fertile Green
High on Fire
Fertile Green
Fertile Green
Frost Hammer
High on Fire
Frost Hammer
Frost Hammer
Bastard Samurail
High on Fire
Bastard Samurail
