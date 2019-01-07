Roberta PetersBorn 4 May 1930. Died 18 January 2017
Roberta Peters
1930-05-04
Roberta Peters Biography (Wikipedia)
Roberta Peters (May 4, 1930 – January 18, 2017) was an American coloratura soprano.
One of the most prominent American singers to achieve lasting fame and success in opera, Peters is noted for her 35-year association with the Metropolitan Opera Company in New York, among the longest such associations between a singer and a company in opera. She was awarded the National Medal of Arts in 1998.
Roberta Peters Tracks
Il Barbiere di Siviglia 'Dunque io son...tu no m'inganni?'
Gioachino Rossini
Mr Snow
Lee Venora
"Caro nome", from Rigoletto
Giuseppe Verdi
'Una Voce Poco Fa' (Barber of Seville)
Gioachino Rossini
Lucia di Lammermoor: Act 1, scene 2, Qui di sposa eternal fede
Gaetano Donizetti
