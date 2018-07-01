London Vocal ProjectFormed 2008
London Vocal Project
2008
London Vocal Project Tracks
Shed a little light
Shed a little light
Miles Ahead
London Vocal Project
Miles Ahead
Blues For Pablo
London Vocal Project
Blues For Pablo
Maids of Cadiz
London Vocal Project
Maids of Cadiz
My Ship
London Vocal Project
My Ship
My Soul
Kenny Wheeler & Norma Winstone, Kenny Wheeler & Norma Winstone
My Soul
People Get Ready (Live In Session)
London Vocal Project
I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free (Live In Session)
London Vocal Project
Breughel
Kenny Wheeler
Breughel
