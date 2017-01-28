Freddie KeppardBorn 27 February 1889. Died 15 July 1933
Freddie Keppard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1889-02-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/71fdf6e9-8296-460d-869c-f9f7e95434d3
Freddie Keppard Biography (Wikipedia)
Freddie Keppard (sometimes rendered as Freddy Keppard) (February 27, 1889 – July 15, 1933) was an early jazz cornetist who once held the title of "King" in the New Orleans jazz scene. This title was previously held by Buddy Bolden and succeeded by Joe Oliver.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Freddie Keppard Tracks
Sort by
Stock Yards Strut
Freddie Keppard’s Jazz Cardinals
Stock Yards Strut
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stock Yards Strut
Last played on
Salty Dog
Freddie Keppard
Salty Dog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Salty Dog
Last played on
Freddie Keppard Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist