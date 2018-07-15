Birds in RowFormed 2009
Birds in Row
2009
Birds in Row Biography (Wikipedia)
Birds in Row is a French hardcore punk band that formed in 2009 in Laval and is composed of three members, "T.", "Q." and "B.". They signed to Deathwish Inc. in 2011 and released their debut album You, Me & the Violence in 2012.
Birds in Row Tracks
I Don't Dance
I Don't Dance
I Don't Dance
15-38
15-38
15-38
Can't Lie
Can't Lie
Can't Lie
O'Dear
O'Dear
O'Dear
Weary
Weary
Weary
Colossus
Colossus
Colossus
Birds in Row Links
