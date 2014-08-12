Rx BanditsAmerican ska-punk band. Formed 1997
Rx Bandits
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/71fc5761-1ad7-4756-85ed-291d55bc677e
Rx Bandits Biography (Wikipedia)
Rx Bandits are an American four-piece band based in Seal Beach, California, United States. The band formed in 1995 in Orange County, California. They have appeared on the Vans Warped Tour, at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and at The Bamboozle.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rx Bandits Tracks
Sort by
Stargazer
Rx Bandits
Stargazer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stargazer
Last played on
My Lonesome Only Friend/Consequential Apathy LIve At Reading 2013
Rx Bandits
My Lonesome Only Friend/Consequential Apathy LIve At Reading 2013
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Stand Losing You
Rx Bandits
Can't Stand Losing You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Stand Losing You
Last played on
Sell You Beautiful
Rx Bandits
Sell You Beautiful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sell You Beautiful
Last played on
In Her Drawer
Rx Bandits
In Her Drawer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Her Drawer
Last played on
Hope Is a Butterfly
Rx Bandits
Hope Is a Butterfly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hope Is a Butterfly
Last played on
Bring Our Children Home
Rx Bandits
Bring Our Children Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bring Our Children Home
Last played on
Only for the Night (LA Acoustic)
Rx Bandits
Only for the Night (LA Acoustic)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hearts that Hanker for Mistakes (LA Acoustic)
Rx Bandits
Hearts that Hanker for Mistakes (LA Acoustic)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bring Our Children Home (LA Acoustic)
Rx Bandits
Bring Our Children Home (LA Acoustic)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hope Is A Butterfly, Not It's Capture
Rx Bandits
Hope Is A Butterfly, Not It's Capture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-23T17:29:52
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Rx Bandits Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist