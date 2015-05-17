Fozzie BearMuppet character
Fozzie Bear
Fozzie Bear Biography (Wikipedia)
Fozzie Bear is a Muppet character known for his lack of innate and effective comedy skills. Fozzie is an orange bear who often wears a brown pork pie hat and a red and white polka dot necktie. The character debuted on The Muppet Show, as the show's stand-up comic, a role where he constantly employed his catchphrase, "Wocka Wocka Wocka!" Shortly after telling the joke, he was usually the target of ridicule, particularly from balcony hecklers Statler and Waldorf. Fozzie was performed by Frank Oz until 2000; Eric Jacobson has since become the character's principal performer.
Steppin' Out With A Star
Kermit the Frog
Steppin' Out With A Star
Steppin' Out With A Star
