The Starlighters1940s-50s vocal group that accompanied Jo Stafford, among others. Formed 1946
The Starlighters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/71f79aa2-10f7-4180-b581-5ad8e741e9d5
The Starlighters Tracks
Sort by
(Play A) Simple Melody
Jo Stafford
(Play A) Simple Melody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j1b50.jpglink
(Play A) Simple Melody
Last played on
The Starlighters Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist