Maurice BrownTrumpeter. Born 6 January 1981
Maurice Brown
1981-01-06
Maurice Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Maurice "Mobetta" Brown (born January 6, 1981) originally from Harvey, Illinois is a Grammy Award-winning American jazz trumpeter, producer and composer. As a member of Tedeschi Trucks Band, he shared the 2011 Grammy for Best Blues Album (Revelator).
Maurice Brown Tracks
Moroccan Dancehall
Moroccan Dancehall
Moroccan Dancehall
