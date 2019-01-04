Romain VirgoReggae artist. Born 1990
1990
Romain Virgo Biography (Wikipedia)
Romain Virgo (born 24 January 1990) is a singer from Jamaica, specializing in the lovers rock style of reggae music and past competitor of local music competition called Rising Stars.
Romain Virgo Tracks
Promises (feat. Romain Virgo)
Shaggy
Trouble
Romain Virgo
Still
Romain Virgo
Now
Romain Virgo
Love Sick
Romain Virgo
No Money
Romain Virgo
Think You Lonely
Romain Virgo
Bless Me Lord
Romain Virgo
Cruise
Romain Virgo
Hold On
Romain Virgo
Run The Track (feat. Romain Virgo)
Dennis Brown
Day In Day Out
Romain Virgo
In This Together
Romain Virgo
Stay With Me (1Xtra Live In Jamaica 2015)
Romain Virgo
10 Hold On
Romain Virgo
WIll You Be There
Romain Virgo
Leave People Business (feat. Romain Virgo)
Chris Martin
Fade Away (feat. Assassin & Assassin)
Romain Virgo
