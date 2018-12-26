David Hill, MBE (born on 13 May 1957 in Carlisle, Cumberland) is a choral conductor and organist. Beginning July 2013, he holds an appointment to the Yale Institute of Sacred Music. His highest-profile roles are as Chief Conductor of the BBC Singers since September 2007, and Musical Director of The Bach Choir since April 1998.

He also holds the positions Chief Conductor of the Southern Sinfonia, Music Director of the Leeds Philharmonic Society and President of Bath Bach Choir.

Hill is President of the Incorporated Association of Organists, succeeding Catherine Ennis.

He was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2019 New Year Honours for services to music.