David HillOrganist and conductor. Born 13 May 1957
David Hill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02vbv00.jpg
1957-05-13
David Hill Biography (Wikipedia)
David Hill, MBE (born on 13 May 1957 in Carlisle, Cumberland) is a choral conductor and organist. Beginning July 2013, he holds an appointment to the Yale Institute of Sacred Music. His highest-profile roles are as Chief Conductor of the BBC Singers since September 2007, and Musical Director of The Bach Choir since April 1998.
He also holds the positions Chief Conductor of the Southern Sinfonia, Music Director of the Leeds Philharmonic Society and President of Bath Bach Choir.
Hill is President of the Incorporated Association of Organists, succeeding Catherine Ennis.
He was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2019 New Year Honours for services to music.
David Hill Performances & Interviews
Rossini's Petite messe solennelle in 4 minutes
2016-08-16
With the BBC Singers conducted by David Hill.
Rossini's Petite messe solennelle in 4 minutes
David Hill Tracks
O Radiant Dawn (from the Strathclyde motets)
O Radiant Dawn (from the Strathclyde motets)
O Radiant Dawn (from the Strathclyde motets)
Last played on
Sir Roger de Coverley - Christmas dance vers. string orchestra
Sir Roger de Coverley - Christmas dance vers. string orchestra
Sir Roger de Coverley - Christmas dance vers. string orchestra
Last played on
A Ceremony of Carols (Deo Gracias)
A Ceremony of Carols (Deo Gracias)
A Ceremony of Carols (Deo Gracias)
Last played on
Mater ora filium
Mater ora filium
Mater ora filium
Last played on
Hymn to St Cecilia for chorus (Op.27)
Hymn to St Cecilia for chorus (Op.27)
Hymn to St Cecilia for chorus (Op.27)
Last played on
'Job's Comforters', from In The Land Of Uz
'Job's Comforters', from In The Land Of Uz
'Job's Comforters', from In The Land Of Uz
Last played on
His golden locks (Farewell to Arms, Op 9)
His golden locks (Farewell to Arms, Op 9)
His golden locks (Farewell to Arms, Op 9)
Last played on
Kyrie (Messe Solennelle)
Kyrie (Messe Solennelle)
Kyrie (Messe Solennelle)
Last played on
Jerusalem
Jerusalem
Jerusalem
Last played on
Let thy hand be strengthened, HWV 259
Let thy hand be strengthened, HWV 259
Let thy hand be strengthened, HWV 259
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Judith - Oratorio - "Long Since in Egypt's Plenteous Land"
Judith - Oratorio - "Long Since in Egypt's Plenteous Land"
Judith - Oratorio - "Long Since in Egypt's Plenteous Land"
Last played on
Hymnus Paradisi: iii Psalm 23, The Lord is My Shepherd
Hymnus Paradisi: iii Psalm 23, The Lord is My Shepherd
Hymnus Paradisi: iii Psalm 23, The Lord is My Shepherd
Choir
Last played on
Zadok the Priest
Zadok the Priest
Zadok the Priest
Choir
Last played on
All praise to thee, for Thou, O King Divine
All praise to thee, for Thou, O King Divine
All praise to thee, for Thou, O King Divine
Choir
God is our hope
God is our hope
God is our hope
Choir
Nunc Dimittis (Stanford in C)
Nunc Dimittis (Stanford in C)
Nunc Dimittis (Stanford in C)
Choir
Magnificat (Stanford in C)
Magnificat (Stanford in C)
Magnificat (Stanford in C)
Choir
O Love divine, how sweet thou art!
O Love divine, how sweet thou art!
O Love divine, how sweet thou art!
Choir
Versicles and Responses
Versicles and Responses
Versicles and Responses
Choir
Hail Gladdening Light
Hail Gladdening Light
Hail Gladdening Light
Choir
Sir Christemas (2017 Breakfast Carol Competition winner)
Sir Christemas (2017 Breakfast Carol Competition winner)
Sir Christemas (2017 Breakfast Carol Competition winner)
Composer
Last played on
Ein Deutsches Requiem iv. Wie Lieblich
Ein Deutsches Requiem iv. Wie Lieblich
Ein Deutsches Requiem iv. Wie Lieblich
Ensemble
Last played on
I was glad
I was glad
I was glad
Last played on
Magnificat & Nunc Dimittis
Magnificat & Nunc Dimittis
Magnificat & Nunc Dimittis
Last played on
Bethlehem Down vers. chorus [1927]
Bethlehem Down vers. chorus [1927]
Bethlehem Down vers. chorus [1927]
Last played on
Regina caeli
Regina caeli
Regina caeli
Last played on
Agnus Dei (Missa Confitebor tibi Domine)
Agnus Dei (Missa Confitebor tibi Domine)
Agnus Dei (Missa Confitebor tibi Domine)
Ensemble
Last played on
Benedicite for soprano, chorus and orchestra
Benedicite for soprano, chorus and orchestra
Benedicite for soprano, chorus and orchestra
Last played on
Jerusalem orch Elgar
Jerusalem orch Elgar
Jerusalem orch Elgar
Last played on
The Lily-White Rose (Songs of the garden)
The Lily-White Rose (Songs of the garden)
The Lily-White Rose (Songs of the garden)
Singer
Last played on
Jesus bleibet meine Freude (Cantata No 147)
Jesus bleibet meine Freude (Cantata No 147)
Jesus bleibet meine Freude (Cantata No 147)
Last played on
O altitudo divitiarum
O altitudo divitiarum
O altitudo divitiarum
Last played on
Storm: I. Storm - Shipwreck
Storm: I. Storm - Shipwreck
Storm: I. Storm - Shipwreck
Ensemble
Last played on
Judas Mercator
Judas Mercator
Judas Mercator
Last played on
Long since in Egypt's plenteous land (from Judith)
Long since in Egypt's plenteous land (from Judith)
Long since in Egypt's plenteous land (from Judith)
Last played on
Blest pair of sirens
Blest pair of sirens
Blest pair of sirens
Last played on
Toward the unknown region
Toward the unknown region
Toward the unknown region
Last played on
Nunc Dimittis
Nunc Dimittis
Nunc Dimittis
Last played on
Jesu, the very thought of thee
Jesu, the very thought of thee
Jesu, the very thought of thee
Last played on
Foundling Hospital Anthem: Blessed are they that considereth the poor
Foundling Hospital Anthem: Blessed are they that considereth the poor
Foundling Hospital Anthem: Blessed are they that considereth the poor
Ensemble
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Singers 2017-18 Season: BBC Singers Carol Competition Final 2017
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2017-12-18T17:07:25
18
Dec
2017
BBC Singers 2017-18 Season: BBC Singers Carol Competition Final 2017
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Proms 2017: Proms at ... Southwark Cathedral
Southwark Cathederal
2017-08-12T17:07:25
12
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Proms at ... Southwark Cathedral
Southwark Cathederal
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: Mozart Matinée
Milton Court Concert Hall
2017-02-19T17:07:25
19
Feb
2017
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: Mozart Matinée
Milton Court Concert Hall
Be in the Audience: Winter Solstice
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
2016-12-21T17:07:25
21
Dec
2016
Be in the Audience: Winter Solstice
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
Be in the Audience: Radio 3 Carol Competition
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2016-12-15T17:07:25
15
Dec
2016
Be in the Audience: Radio 3 Carol Competition
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
David Hill Links
