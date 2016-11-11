Paris & SimoParis FZ & Simo T, Montreal. House, progressive, electro Artists. Formed 2011
Paris & Simo
2011
Paris & Simo Biography
Paris and Simo, previously known as Paris FZ and Simo T, are a Canadian electronic dance music duo, consisting of Paris Fotis and Simone Teti. Formed in 2010, they performed at Las Vegas' Electric Daisy Carnival, TomorrowWorld, Pier 94 and Guvernment among others. They also toured alongside David Guetta in Canada and frequently performed in various locations such as Japan, Bali, Malaysia, South America, Italy, Turkey and others.
Evermore
Paris & Simo
Evermore
Evermore
Wait
Tom Swoon
Wait
Wait
Escape (Manse Remix) (feat. Bright Lights)
3LAU
Escape (Manse Remix) (feat. Bright Lights)
Escape (Manse Remix) (feat. Bright Lights)
Nova
Paris & Simo
Nova
Nova
