Paris and Simo, previously known as Paris FZ and Simo T, are a Canadian electronic dance music duo, consisting of Paris Fotis and Simone Teti. Formed in 2010, they performed at Las Vegas' Electric Daisy Carnival, TomorrowWorld, Pier 94 and Guvernment among others. They also toured alongside David Guetta in Canada and frequently performed in various locations such as Japan, Bali, Malaysia, South America, Italy, Turkey and others.