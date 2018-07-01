Jahja Ling (Chinese: 林望傑; pinyin: Lín Wàng-jié) is a conductor, music director and pianist. From 2004 to 2017 he was the music director and conductor of the San Diego Symphony. Following his retirement in 2017 he plans to do guest conducting as well as teaching and volunteering. He is of Hokchiu Chinese descent, formerly an Indonesian citizen and is now an American citizen. He is the first and only conductor of Chinese descent to serve as music director of a major U.S. orchestra.