Jahja LingBorn 25 October 1951
Jahja Ling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1951-10-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/71ef99b4-60bd-45b1-927c-c0e267939597
Jahja Ling Biography (Wikipedia)
Jahja Ling (Chinese: 林望傑; pinyin: Lín Wàng-jié) is a conductor, music director and pianist. From 2004 to 2017 he was the music director and conductor of the San Diego Symphony. Following his retirement in 2017 he plans to do guest conducting as well as teaching and volunteering. He is of Hokchiu Chinese descent, formerly an Indonesian citizen and is now an American citizen. He is the first and only conductor of Chinese descent to serve as music director of a major U.S. orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jahja Ling Tracks
Sort by
Fanfarron
David Bruce
Fanfarron
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fanfarron
Last played on
Adagio (Symphony in G minor for organ and orchestra)
Marcel Dupré
Adagio (Symphony in G minor for organ and orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18f.jpglink
Adagio (Symphony in G minor for organ and orchestra)
Performer
Last played on
Oboe Concerto in E flat major
Vincenzo Bellini
Oboe Concerto in E flat major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19s.jpglink
Oboe Concerto in E flat major
Last played on
Concerto in E-flat major mvt. III - Rondo
Rolf Smedvig
Concerto in E-flat major mvt. III - Rondo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j5qh.jpglink
Concerto in E-flat major mvt. III - Rondo
Last played on
Back to artist