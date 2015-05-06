Mean CreekFormed 2006. Disbanded 25 July 2015
Mean Creek
2006
Mean Creek Biography (Wikipedia)
Mean Creek was a four-piece American rock band based in Boston, Massachusetts. Formed in 2006, the lineup consisted of Chris Keene (lead vocals, guitar), Aurore Ounjian (lead guitar, backing vocals), Mikey Holland (drums), and Kevin Macdonald (bass).
The band released four albums over the course of their career.
