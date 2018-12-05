The Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra (LCO) (Lithuanian: Lietuvos kamerinis orkestras (LKO)) is a chamber orchestra based in Vilnius, Lithuania. It was established by Saulius Sondeckis in 1960, giving their first performance on April 30, 1960. Along with the Lithuanian National Philharmonic and the Vilnius String Quartet, the LCO is a resident group of the National Philharmonic Hall, though the Lithuanian State Symphony, the Kaunas State Choir, and the LCO are housed in the Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre.