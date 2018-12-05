Lietuvos kamerinis orkestrasLithuanian Chamber Orchestra. Formed 1960
Lietuvos kamerinis orkestras
1960
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra (LCO) (Lithuanian: Lietuvos kamerinis orkestras (LKO)) is a chamber orchestra based in Vilnius, Lithuania. It was established by Saulius Sondeckis in 1960, giving their first performance on April 30, 1960. Along with the Lithuanian National Philharmonic and the Vilnius String Quartet, the LCO is a resident group of the National Philharmonic Hall, though the Lithuanian State Symphony, the Kaunas State Choir, and the LCO are housed in the Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Suite in Old Style 'The Court Jester Amareu'; 1st movement
Dobrinka Tabakova
Concerto for cello and orchestra - 3rd movement: Radiant
Dobrinka Tabakova
Suite in Old Style (3rd mvt)
Dobrinka Tabakova
Oboe Concerto in C major, K 314
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Tabula Rasa: II. Selentium (live) (Arvo Part)
Gidon Kremer
Bassoon Concerto in F major arr for trumpet (3rd mvt)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Cello Concerto (3rd mvt 'Radiant')
Dobrinka Tabakova
Suite in the Old Style - III: The riddle of the barrel-organ player
Dobrinka Tabakova
Tabula Rasa
Arvo Pärt
Cello Concerto: III. Radiant
Dobrinka Tabakova
Russian Seasons, Summer - Summer: III. Stomping Song
Leonid Desyatnikov
Conductor
Longing, 2nd movement from the Concerto for cello and strings
Dobrinka Tabakova
Tabula Rasa - Concerto For 2 Violins, Strings And Prepared Piano
Gidon Kremer
Riddle of the barrel organ player
Dobrinka Tabakova
Concerto For Cello And Strings
Dobrinka Tabakova
Romance Number 2 In F Major for Violin and Orchestra (Kissy Klub Version)
Lietuvos kamerinis orkestras
