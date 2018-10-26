José Manuel Ortega Heredia (Madrid, 7 February 1956 - Alhaurín de la Torre, Málaga, 6 December 2004) was a Spanish singer and guitarist.

In 1978, with producer José Luis de Carlos, he recorded his first solo album, Poco ruido y mucho duende, in a very personal style with flamenco nuances. The theme Verde, adapted from a poem by Lorca, was a great success. In 1980, he recorded his second LP Espíritu sin nombre with the palmero Daniel Barba de las Arenas. With his third album, in 1981, Talco y bronce, he surpassed half a million copies in Spain with the singles Un ramito de violetas and Por tu ausencia. They were followed by Cuando la noche te envuelve (1982), La quiero a morir (1983) and Mal de amores (1984).

In 1986, he released Echando sentencias, including Arab and Indian instruments. In 1988 he launched En voz baja a las rosas, with adaptations of Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz, Góngora and Lorca. In 1993 he made testimony to his faith in the album Quédate con Cristo. After a long silence, in which he only sang for the Evangelical Church, he returned in 1998 with the album Por tu ausencia, a live recording of greatest hits and new songs that became a gold record. In 1999 he repeated the gold record with the soundtrack of the film Sobreviviré.