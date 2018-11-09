Horse (born Sheena Mary McDonald, 22 November 1958 in Newport on Tay, Fife, Scotland) is a Scottish female singer-songwriter. She has a wide following in the UK and worldwide and has toured with Tina Turner and secured several record chart hits in Europe. She is noted mainly for her rich, sonorous voice, and The Scotsman referred to her as "one of Scotland's all-time great vocalists, also possessed of a keen songwriting intelligence".

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut album The Same Sky, Horse and her band played the entire album on a concert tour of the United Kingdom in October and November 2010.

In 2011, Horse performed a duet with Heather Peace, on a song they wrote together: Beechwood avenue.

Horse toured in March 2011, playing an unplugged acoustic set with the full band. These concerts featured "exclusive previews of several new songs from the upcoming ninth album, as well as Horse standards and rare B sides".

She is also slated to appear in the soundtrack of the forthcoming[needs update] UK independent film, About Her.