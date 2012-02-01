Dec BurkeProg Rock Musician. Born 22 May 1972
Dec Burke
1972-05-22
Dec Burke Biography (Wikipedia)
Declan "Dec" Burke (born 22 May 1972) is a guitarist, keyboardist and vocalist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dec Burke Tracks
Another Good Reason Not To Drink
Dec Burke
Another Good Reason Not To Drink
Another Good Reason Not To Drink
Christmas Like Mama Used To Do
Dec Burke
Christmas Like Mama Used To Do
Christmas Like Mama Used To Do
Only 40 Acres
Dec Burke
Only 40 Acres
Only 40 Acres
Just One More
Dec Burke
Just One More
Just One More
That Don't Make Me A Bad Guy
Dec Burke
That Don't Make Me A Bad Guy
That Don't Make Me A Bad Guy
