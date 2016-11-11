Pato Banton (born Patrick Murray; 5 October 1961) is a reggae singer and toaster from Birmingham, England. He received the nickname "Pato Banton" from his stepfather; The first name derives from a Jamaican night owl that stays up all night calling "patoo, patoo" and the last name from the disc jockey slang word "Banton" which means heavyweight lyricist or storyteller.