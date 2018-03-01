Hilda SehestedBorn 27 April 1858. Died 15 April 1936
Hilda Sehested
1858-04-27
Hilda Sehested Biography (Wikipedia)
Hilda Sehested (1858–1936) was a Danish composer.
Hilda Sehested Tracks
Tre Fantasistykker (3 Fantasy pieces) (1908)
Tre Fantasistykker (3 Fantasy pieces) (1908)
