Vienna Art OrchestraFormed 1977. Disbanded 2010
Vienna Art Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqyft.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/71e2835d-91cf-4644-b278-14b8981f9869
Vienna Art Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
The Vienna Art Orchestra was a European jazz group based in Vienna, Austria. Organized at different times as either a big band or as a smaller combo, it was regarded as one of the leading European jazz ensembles and was an official cultural ambassador of the Republic of Austria.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vienna Art Orchestra Tracks
Sort by
Reflections on Idylle
Erik Satie
Reflections on Idylle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjb.jpglink
Reflections on Idylle
Last played on
Reflections on Idylle
Erik Satie
Reflections on Idylle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjb.jpglink
Reflections on Idylle
Last played on
Graffiti in Stockholm
Vienna Art Orchestra
Graffiti in Stockholm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyft.jpglink
Graffiti in Stockholm
Last played on
Niente Era Mio
Vienna Art Orchestra
Niente Era Mio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyft.jpglink
Niente Era Mio
Persischer Marsch
Vienna Art Orchestra
Persischer Marsch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyft.jpglink
Persischer Marsch
Miss Ann
Vienna Art Orchestra
Miss Ann
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyft.jpglink
Miss Ann
Woodworms in the Roots
Vienna Art Orchestra
Woodworms in the Roots
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyft.jpglink
Woodworms in the Roots
Art to Lunch
Vienna Art Orchestra
Art to Lunch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyft.jpglink
Art to Lunch
Golden Moments
Vienna Art Orchestra
Golden Moments
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyft.jpglink
Golden Moments
Jelly Roll But MIngus Rolls Better
Vienna Art Orchestra
Jelly Roll But MIngus Rolls Better
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyft.jpglink
Jelly Roll But MIngus Rolls Better
Tango from Obango
Vienna Art Orchestra
Tango from Obango
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyft.jpglink
Tango from Obango
When Vienna Doesn't Waltz
Vienna Art Orchestra
When Vienna Doesn't Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyft.jpglink
When Vienna Doesn't Waltz
Vienna Art Orchestra Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist