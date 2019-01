Mariam Batsashvili gained international recognition at the Franz Liszt Piano Competition in Utrecht in 2014, where she was awarded First Prize as well as the Junior Jury Award and the Press Prize. She has since gone on to perform with some of the world’s leading orchestras including the Dutch Radio Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra and the Brussels Philharmonic Orchestra. Mariam has performed worldwide at venues including the Wigmore Hall, Southbank Centre, Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, and the Philharmonies of Paris, Cologne and Luxembourg. Forthcoming engagements include performances in St Petersburg and Berlin.

Photo credit: Attila Kleb