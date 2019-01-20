Jack HalloranBorn 10 January 1916. Died 24 January 1997
1916-01-10
Jack Halloran (January 10, 1916 – January 24, 1997) was an American composer and choral director. He died at 81 of a stroke.
Witness
Usa.Traditional, Jack Halloran, Voices of Hope & Simon Fidler
Witness
Witness
Composer
Conductor
Last played on
