Manilla RoadFormed 1977
Manilla Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/71dc0b7d-64f7-49ba-8723-f60804911b4e
Manilla Road Biography (Wikipedia)
Manilla Road is an American heavy metal band from Wichita, Kansas, founded by lead guitarist Mark 'the Shark' Shelton (vocals and guitar) (December 3, 1957 – July 27, 2018).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Manilla Road Tracks
Sort by
Flaming Metal System
Manilla Road
Flaming Metal System
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flaming Metal System
Last played on
Manilla Road Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist