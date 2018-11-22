DemarcoReggae artist. Born 23 October 1982
Demarco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01ssrhp.jpg
1982-10-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/71d825f9-265e-4b51-8508-25cd7a681f01
Demarco Biography (Wikipedia)
Collin Demar Edwards (born 1982), better known by his stage name Demarco, is a Jamaican dancehall and reggae recording artist.
Demarco Tracks
You Decide
Mr Play, Demarco & Adekunle Gold
You Decide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ssrhp.jpglink
You Decide
Last played on
Puppy Tail
Demarco
Puppy Tail
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02g2bf3.jpglink
Puppy Tail
Last played on
Gyal Yuh Body Good
Demarco
Demarco
Gyal Yuh Body Good
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ssrhp.jpglink
Gyal Yuh Body Good
Last played on
Bubble Time
Demarco
Bubble Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ssrhp.jpglink
Bubble Time
Last played on
Grow Like This
Demarco
Grow Like This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ssrhp.jpglink
Grow Like This
Last played on
Love My Life
Demarco
Love My Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwcw4.jpglink
Love My Life
Last played on
True Friend
Demarco
True Friend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ssrhp.jpglink
True Friend
Last played on
Never Born Fi Poor
Demarco
Demarco
Never Born Fi Poor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ssrhp.jpglink
Never Born Fi Poor
Last played on
No Wahala (feat. Akon & Runtown)
Demarco
Demarco
No Wahala (feat. Akon & Runtown)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05j6tjv.jpglink
No Wahala (feat. Akon & Runtown)
Last played on
All You Can Handle (feat. Demarco)
Adam Saleh
Adam Saleh
All You Can Handle (feat. Demarco)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jgjjm.jpglink
All You Can Handle (feat. Demarco)
Last played on
Backaz (Seani Dub)
Demarco
Demarco
Backaz (Seani Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ssrhp.jpglink
Backaz (Seani Dub)
Last played on
Backaz
Demarco
Backaz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ssrhp.jpglink
Backaz
Last played on
