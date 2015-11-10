Kendrick Scott Oracle
Kendrick Scott Oracle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/71d3da26-aafb-4e29-9159-a4ae9cf4ae9f
Kendrick Scott Oracle Tracks
Sort by
Never Catch Me
Kendrick Scott Oracle
Never Catch Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Catch Me
Last played on
We Are The Drum
Kendrick Scott Oracle
We Are The Drum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Are The Drum
Last played on
Kendrick Scott Oracle Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist