Yoshikazu Mera (米良 美一 Mera Yoshikazu), born May 21, 1971, in Miyazaki, Japan, is a Japanese countertenor. His range is three and a half octaves.

Originally wanting to become a pop singer, Mera now primarily sings classical music from the West but also classical Japanese music. He appears frequently as a soloist with the Bach Collegium Japan, which under its conductor Masaaki Suzuki performs Baroque music. His 1998 recital disc "Nightingale" on Sweden's BIS Records was a major success in Japan.

It was revealed in a television documentary entitled "米良美一の實話" ("Yoshikazu Mela's true story") that he was born with congenital osteogenesis imperfecta.