Sad Café
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0304650.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/71c63c71-3e29-4d33-9ffb-5b2250c0f3d5
Sad Café Biography (Wikipedia)
Sad Café are an English rock band formed in Manchester in 1976, who achieved their peak of popularity in the late 1970s and early 1980s. They are best known for the UK Top 40 singles "Every Day Hurts", "Strange Little Girl", "My Oh My" and "I'm in Love Again", the first of which was their biggest hit, reaching number 3 in the UK Singles Chart in 1979. The band also had two US Billboard Hot 100 hits with "Run Home Girl" and "La-Di-Da". Frontman Paul Young went on to achieve greater chart success as the co-lead singer (with Paul Carrack) of Mike + The Mechanics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sad Café Tracks
Sort by
Everyday Hurts
Sad Café
Everyday Hurts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0304650.jpglink
Everyday Hurts
Last played on
Sad Café Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist