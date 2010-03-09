Tengger CavalryChinese folk/black metal band. Formed March 2010. Disbanded 27 February 2018
Tengger Cavalry is a folk metal band based in New York City. They combine elements of the traditional music of Mongolia with heavy metal into a kind of folk metal that Billboard and CNN refer to as nomadic folk metal.
