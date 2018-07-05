Andy Lewis is an English record producer, musician and bassist. He has released two albums as a solo artist, on Acid Jazz Records: Billion Pound Project in September 2005 and You Should Be Hearing Something Now! in October 2007. He is a member of the bands Pimlico, The Red Inspectors, and Spearmint.

In recent years, Lewis has appeared as bass guitar and backing vocals in Paul Weller's live band, as well as featuring in some recorded tracks (including Fast Car/Slow Traffic In he video - however original jam bassist Bruce Foxton played on the record and Are You Trying to Be Lonely?). He appeared on Weller's albums 22 Dreams, Wake Up the Nation and Sonik Kicks, contributing bass, and also cello to a track on 22 Dreams. He was briefly interviewed on the Just a Dream live DVD, also appearing in the rehearsal session and live BBC footage.