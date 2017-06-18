Shama RahmanSitar Player/Singer/Composer/UK based
Shama Rahman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p042xtqq.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/71be49a7-24e5-4045-9dbc-37d6dae13b20
Shama Rahman Performances & Interviews
- Shama Rahmanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042vh0l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042vh0l.jpg2016-07-28T15:47:00.000ZSinger, songwriter and sitarist Shama joins Noreen Khan for a special live performance.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p042vh4s
Shama Rahman
Shama Rahman Tracks
Sort by
Bolte Paro Ki
Shama Rahman
Bolte Paro Ki
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042xwb5.jpglink
Bolte Paro Ki
Last played on
Time
Shama Rahman
Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042xwb5.jpglink
Time
Last played on
Partial (Live In Session)
Shama Rahman
Partial (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042xwb5.jpglink
Partial (Live In Session)
Last played on
Time (Live In Session)
Shama Rahman
Time (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042xwb5.jpglink
Time (Live In Session)
Last played on
26 Hour Baby
Shama Rahman
26 Hour Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042xwb5.jpglink
26 Hour Baby
Last played on
Back to artist