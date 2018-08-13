Simon HoltBritish composer. Born 21 February 1958
Simon Holt
1958-02-21
Simon Holt Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Holt (born 21 February 1958) is a British composer.
Simon Holt Tracks
Quadriga
Simon Holt
A Table of Noises (Fly)
Simon Holt
4th Quartet: "Cloud House"
Simon Holt
Surcos
Simon Holt
St Vitus in the Kettle
Simon Holt
An Icicle of moon
Simon Holt
Tauromaquia
Simon Holt
A table of noises
Simon Holt
Boots of Lead
Simon Holt
Some Distant Chimes
Simon Holt
St Vitus in the kettle
Simon Holt
Bagatelaranas for wind quintet
Simon Holt
A Book of Colours: 4. Some distant chimes
Simon Holt
Disparate Dos
Simon Holt
Eco-Pavan
Simon Holt
Morpheus wakes - concerto for flute and orchestra
Simon Holt
St Vitus in the Kettle
Simon Holt
Shadow Realm for clarinet, cello and harp
Simon Holt
Two movements for string quartet
Simon Holt
Escaramuza for clarinet and piano
Richard Uttley, Simon Holt & Mark Simpson
Morpheus Wakes (BBC Proms 2014)
Simon Holt
The Yellow Wallpaper
Elizabeth Atherton, BBC Singers, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Simon Holt & Thierry Fischer
Centauronomy - concerto for clarinet, flugelhorn and orchestra
Simon Holt
Past BBC Events
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2013-14: Composition: Wales - Evening Concert
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
25
Mar
2014
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2013-14: Composition: Wales - Evening Concert
19:00
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2013-14: Open Rehearsal
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
25
Mar
2014
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2013-14: Open Rehearsal
14:30
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2013-14: Open Rehearsal
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
24
Mar
2014
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2013-14: Open Rehearsal
14:00
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2013-14: Composition: Wales - Open Rehearsal
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
3
Feb
2014
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2013-14: Composition: Wales - Open Rehearsal
13:00
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
