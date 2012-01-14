Lisa Lashes (born Lisa Dawn Rose-Wyatt on 23 April 1971 in Holbrooks, Coventry, England), is an English electronic dance music DJ and music producer known for mixing numerous Euphoria albums and for her Lashed dance music events. She has headlined European and international music festivals such as Global Gathering, Creamfields, Nocturnal Wonderland and Dance Valley, UK events such as Godskitchen, Gatecrasher, Inside Out and Planet Love and in recent years she has toured China, Canada, US, Russia, Australia and New Zealand.