Lisa Lashes
1971
Lisa Lashes Biography
Lisa Lashes (born Lisa Dawn Rose-Wyatt on 23 April 1971 in Holbrooks, Coventry, England), is an English electronic dance music DJ and music producer known for mixing numerous Euphoria albums and for her Lashed dance music events. She has headlined European and international music festivals such as Global Gathering, Creamfields, Nocturnal Wonderland and Dance Valley, UK events such as Godskitchen, Gatecrasher, Inside Out and Planet Love and in recent years she has toured China, Canada, US, Russia, Australia and New Zealand.
Lisa Lashes Tracks
The Bends
The Bends
The Bends (Heatbeat Remix)
The Bends (Heatbeat Remix)
Numero Uno (Indecent Noise's Acid Fest)
Numero Uno (Indecent Noise's Acid Fest)
Mandala (Tigran Oganezov)
Mandala (Tigran Oganezov)
High Vision
High Vision
Bring It On
Bring It On
New Day (Neal Thomas Remix)
New Day (Neal Thomas Remix)
Lashed Theme (Gary Maguire Remix)
Lashed Theme (Gary Maguire Remix)
F33l (Jordan Suckley Remix)
F33l (Jordan Suckley Remix)
Hold Tight (BK Remix)
Hold Tight (BK Remix)
Lashed Theme
Lashed Theme
Hold Tight
Hold Tight
Dance Floor Orgy (Alex Kidd & Kidd Kaos Remix)
Dance Floor Orgy (Alex Kidd & Kidd Kaos Remix)
What Can You Do For Me? (Tidy Boys Remix)
What Can You Do For Me? (Tidy Boys Remix)
What Can You Do For Me (MDA & Spherical Remix)
What Can You Do For Me (MDA & Spherical Remix)
