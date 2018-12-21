Matchbook RomanceFormed 1997. Disbanded 2007
Matchbook Romance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/71bd1152-5ee2-4919-80d7-d269dfd48a55
Matchbook Romance Biography (Wikipedia)
Matchbook Romance is an American emo band from Poughkeepsie, New York and was formed in 1997. They are signed to Epitaph Records. They released two full-length albums and one EP. Their EP, West for Wishing, released in 2003 was their first recorded album during their time on Epitaph; their full-length debut album, Stories and Alibis, was recorded in the same year.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Matchbook Romance Tracks
Sort by
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Matchbook Romance
I'll Be Home For Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Last played on
Matchbook Romance Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist