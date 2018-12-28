Robin Hugh Gibb CBE (22 December 1949 – 20 May 2012) was a British singer, songwriter and record producer, who gained worldwide fame as a member of the pop group the Bee Gees. Their younger brother Andy was also a singer. Robin Gibb also had his own successful solo career.

Gibb was born on the Isle of Man to English parents, Hugh and Barbara Gibb; the family later moved to Manchester (where Andy was born) before settling in Redcliffe, a suburb of Brisbane, Australia. Gibb began his career as part of the family trio (Barry-Maurice-Robin). When the group found their first success, they returned to England where they achieved worldwide fame. In 2002, the Bee Gees were appointed as CBEs for their "contribution to music". However, investiture at Buckingham Palace was delayed until 2004.

With record sales estimated in excess of 200 million units, the Bee Gees became one of the most successful pop groups of all time. Music historian Paul Gambaccini described Gibb as "one of the major figures in the history of British music" and "one of the best white soul voices ever". From 2008 to 2011, Gibb was President of the Heritage Foundation, honouring figures in British culture. After a career spanning six decades, Gibb last performed on stage in February 2012 supporting injured British servicemen at a charity concert at the London Palladium. On 20 May 2012, Gibb died at the age of 62 from liver and kidney failure brought on by colorectal cancer.