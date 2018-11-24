Robert JohnAmerican singer-songwriter. Born 3 January 1946
Robert John
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946-01-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/71bbeb3b-cfca-4755-8d15-aa810aea8b3a
Robert John Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert John (born Robert John Pedrick, Jr. January 3, 1946) is an American singer-songwriter perhaps best known for his 1979 hit single, "Sad Eyes", which reached #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert John Tracks
Sort by
Sad Eyes
Robert John
Sad Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sad Eyes
Last played on
Hey there Lonely Girl
Robert John
Hey there Lonely Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey there Lonely Girl
Last played on
If You Don't Want My Love
Robert John
If You Don't Want My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Don't Want My Love
Last played on
Robert John - Sad Eyes
Robert John
Robert John - Sad Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Robert John - Sad Eyes
Last played on
The Lion Sleeps Tonight
Robert John
The Lion Sleeps Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lion Sleeps Tonight
Performer
Last played on
Raindrops, Love And Sunshine
Robert John
Raindrops, Love And Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raindrops, Love And Sunshine
Last played on
Playlists featuring Robert John
Robert John Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist