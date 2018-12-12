Anne BriggsBorn 29 September 1944
Anne Briggs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-09-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/71b82868-6b15-4c8c-a652-bbf6ff03f7dd
Anne Briggs Biography (Wikipedia)
Anne Patricia Briggs (born 29 September 1944) is an English folk singer. Although she travelled widely in the 1960s and early 1970s, appearing at folk clubs and venues in England and Ireland, she never aspired to commercial success or to achieve widespread public acknowledgment of her music. However, she was an influential figure in the English folk music revival, being a source of songs and musical inspiration for others such as A. L. Lloyd, Bert Jansch, Jimmy Page, The Watersons, June Tabor, Sandy Denny, Richard Thompson and Maddy Prior.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anne Briggs Tracks
Sort by
Maa Bonny Lad
Anne Briggs
Maa Bonny Lad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maa Bonny Lad
Last played on
Reynardine
Anne Briggs
Reynardine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reynardine
Last played on
Living By The Water
Anne Briggs
Living By The Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Living By The Water
Last played on
Summer's In
Anne Briggs
Summer's In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer's In
Last played on
The Cuckoo
Anne Briggs
The Cuckoo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cuckoo
Last played on
The Doffing Mistress
Anne Briggs
The Doffing Mistress
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Doffing Mistress
Last played on
The Stonecutter Boy
Anne Briggs
The Stonecutter Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Stonecutter Boy
Last played on
The Recruited Collier
Anne Briggs
The Recruited Collier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Recruited Collier
Last played on
Willie O'Winsbury
Anne Briggs
Willie O'Winsbury
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Willie O'Winsbury
Last played on
She Moved Through The Fair
Anne Briggs
She Moved Through The Fair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01rrmsg.jpglink
She Moved Through The Fair
Last played on
Sandman's Song
Anne Briggs
Sandman's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sandman's Song
Last played on
Go Your Way
Anne Briggs
Go Your Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mb7p5.jpglink
Go Your Way
Last played on
Polly Vaughan
Anne Briggs
Polly Vaughan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Polly Vaughan
Last played on
You Go Your Way (My Love)
Anne Briggs
You Go Your Way (My Love)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cuckoo
Trad.
The Cuckoo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cuckoo
Last played on
Tongue In Cheek
Anne Briggs
Tongue In Cheek
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tongue In Cheek
Performer
Last played on
Rosemary Lane
Anne Briggs
Rosemary Lane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rosemary Lane
Last played on
Blackwaterside
Anne Briggs
Blackwaterside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blackwaterside
Last played on
Martinmas Time
Anne Briggs
Martinmas Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Martinmas Time
Last played on
Ride Ride
Anne Briggs
Ride Ride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ride Ride
Last played on
Every Time
Anne Briggs
Every Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Every Time
Last played on
Tangled Man
Anne Briggs
Tangled Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tangled Man
Last played on
Young Tambling
Anne Briggs
Young Tambling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Young Tambling
Last played on
The Time Has Come
Anne Briggs
The Time Has Come
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Time Has Come
Last played on
Highlodge Hare
Anne Briggs
Highlodge Hare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Highlodge Hare
Last played on
Fine Horseman
Anne Briggs
Fine Horseman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fine Horseman
Last played on
Wishing Well
Anne Briggs
Wishing Well
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wishing Well
Last played on
Step Right Up
Anne Briggs
Step Right Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Step Right Up
Last played on
Standing on the Shore
Anne Briggs
Standing on the Shore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Standing on the Shore
Last played on
Playlists featuring Anne Briggs
Anne Briggs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist