Lucille Starr Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucille Starr (born May 13, 1938) is a Canadian Franco-Manitoban / British Columbian singer, songwriter, and yodeler best known for her 1964 hit single, "Quand Le Soleil Dit Bonjour Aux Montagnes" ("The French Song").
Wooden Heart
