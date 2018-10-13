Patrick MacneeBorn 6 February 1922. Died 25 June 2015
Daniel Patrick Macnee (6 February 1922 – 25 June 2015) was an English-American film and television actor. He was best known for his role as the secret agent John Steed in the British television series The Avengers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
