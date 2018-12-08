Glamma KidBorn 14 March 1978
Glamma Kid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p060f17c.jpg
1978-03-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/71a82169-2230-4eb6-89f8-686bd398c3e5
Glamma Kid Biography (Wikipedia)
Iyael Lyases Tafari Constable (born 14 March 1978, Hackney, London, England), better known as Glamma Kid, is a toaster and former Royal Air Force trainee of part-Jamaican descent. He had two top 10 hits in 1999.
Glamma Kid Tracks
Taboo (feat. Shola Ama)
Glamma Kid
Taboo (feat. Shola Ama)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f1b7.jpglink
Taboo (feat. Shola Ama)
Glamma Kid
Taboo (feat. Shola Ama)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f1b7.jpglink
Taboo (feat. Shola Ama)
Last played on
Power Supply
Glamma Kid
Power Supply
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f1b7.jpglink
Power Supply
Last played on
Sweetest Taboo (MJ Cole Remix) (feat. Shola Ama)
Glamma Kid
Sweetest Taboo (MJ Cole Remix) (feat. Shola Ama)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f1b7.jpglink
Sweetest Taboo (MJ Cole Remix) (feat. Shola Ama)
Last played on
Moschino
Glamma Kid
Moschino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f1b7.jpglink
Moschino
Last played on
Taboo (MJ Cole Remix) (feat. Shola Ama)
Glamma Kid
Taboo (MJ Cole Remix) (feat. Shola Ama)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f1b7.jpglink
Taboo (MJ Cole Remix) (feat. Shola Ama)
Last played on
Why (feat. Shola Ama)
Glamma Kid
Why (feat. Shola Ama)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f1b7.jpglink
Why (feat. Shola Ama)
Last played on
Laid Back
Glamma Kid
Laid Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f1b7.jpglink
Laid Back
Last played on
Informer (feat. Glamma Kid)
Lady Chann
Informer (feat. Glamma Kid)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y149p.jpglink
Informer (feat. Glamma Kid)
Last played on
Why (feat. Shola Ama)
Glamma Kid
Why (feat. Shola Ama)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f1b7.jpglink
Why (feat. Shola Ama)
Last played on
Flying Out
Glamma Kid
Flying Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f1b7.jpglink
Flying Out
Last played on
Glamma Kid Links
