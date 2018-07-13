The Barefoot Movement
The Barefoot Movement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/71a76368-8605-4461-8f2f-ea9a16c910d8
The Barefoot Movement Tracks
Sort by
Gonna Get My Way (feat. The Barefoot Movement)
Track Dogs
Gonna Get My Way (feat. The Barefoot Movement)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mtj1f.jpglink
Gonna Get My Way (feat. The Barefoot Movement)
Last played on
Do Just What You Please
The Barefoot Movement
Do Just What You Please
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do Just What You Please
Last played on
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
The Barefoot Movement
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Should Have Known
The Barefoot Movement
Should Have Known
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Should Have Known
Last played on
Too Long In One Place
The Barefoot Movement
Too Long In One Place
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Long In One Place
Last played on
Do What You Please
The Barefoot Movement
Do What You Please
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do What You Please
Last played on
Back to artist