Cyril SmithPianist. Born 11 August 1909. Died 2 August 1974
Cyril Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1909-08-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/71a311e8-62ce-4e7c-a2a2-1249090b66e8
Cyril Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Cyril James Smith OBE (11 August 1909 – 2 August 1974) was a virtuoso concert pianist of the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s, and a piano teacher.
Cyril Smith Tracks
Concerto for Two Pianos (3 hands), Op 104 (3rd mvt)
Malcolm Arnold
Concerto for Two Pianos (3 hands), Op 104 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql4t.jpglink
Concerto for Two Pianos (3 hands), Op 104 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
