Romain Leleu Biography (Wikipedia)
Romain Leleu (born 7 November 1983) is a French classical trumpeter. He is the elder brother of tuba player Thomas Leleu.
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major (3rd mvt)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major (3rd mvt)
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Hora staccato
Grigoras Dinicu
Hora staccato
Hora staccato
Ensemble
Last played on
Concerto for horn or trumpet and strings in E flat major (1st mvt)
Johann Baptist Georg Neruda
Concerto for horn or trumpet and strings in E flat major (1st mvt)
Concerto for horn or trumpet and strings in E flat major (1st mvt)
Last played on
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major, H VIIe 1 (3rd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major, H VIIe 1 (3rd mvt)
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major, H VIIe 1 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
