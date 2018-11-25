David SylvianBorn 23 February 1958
David Sylvian
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqh63.jpg
1958-02-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/719db6b1-0d91-458c-8d18-875ec44105bf
David Sylvian Biography (Wikipedia)
David Sylvian (born David Alan Batt, 23 February 1958) is an English singer-songwriter and musician who came to prominence in the late 1970s as frontman of the band Japan. The band's androgynous look and increasingly electronic sound made them an important influence on the UK's early-1980s New Romantic scene. Following their breakup, Sylvian embarked on a solo career with his debut album Brilliant Trees (1984). His solo work has been described by AllMusic as "far-ranging and esoteric," and has included collaborations with artists such as Ryuichi Sakamoto, Robert Fripp, Holger Czukay, and Fennesz.
Forbidden Colours
Forbidden Colours
Orpheus
Orpheus
September
September
I Should Not Dare (For N. O.)
I Should Not Dare (For N. O.)
Orpheus
Orpheus
Red Guitar
Red Guitar
Forbidden Colours
Forbidden Colours
Cantonese Boy
Cantonese Boy
All of my mother's names
All of my mother's names
Plight (The Spiralling Of Winter Ghosts) - Extract
Plight (The Spiralling Of Winter Ghosts) - Extract
There is No Love (Extract)
There is No Love (Extract)
The Art of Parties (live)
The Art of Parties (live)
Nightporter (live)
Nightporter (live)
Ghosts
Ghosts
Nostalgia
Nostalgia
Pollen Path
Pollen Path
I Surrender
I Surrender
A Fire In The Forest
A Fire In The Forest
A Brief Conversation Ending in Divorce
A Brief Conversation Ending in Divorce
Waterfront
Waterfront
Random Acts Of Senseless Violence
Random Acts Of Senseless Violence
The Day The Earth Stole Heaven
The Day The Earth Stole Heaven
