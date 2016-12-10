Alan HullBorn 20 February 1945. Died 17 November 1995
Alan Hull
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqh5z.jpg
1945-02-20
Alan Hull Biography (Wikipedia)
James Alan Hull (20 February 1945 – 17 November 1995) was an English singer-songwriter and founding member of the Tyneside folk rock band Lindisfarne.
Cardboard Christmas Boxes
Alan Hull
Cardboard Christmas Boxes
Cardboard Christmas Boxes
United States Of Mind
Alan Hull
United States Of Mind
United States Of Mind
SQUIRE
Alan Hull
SQUIRE
SQUIRE
The Fog On The Tyne
Alan Hull
The Fog On The Tyne
The Fog On The Tyne
