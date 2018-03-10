Katie SpencerHull-based acoustic singer-songwriter
Katie Spencer
Katie Spencer Tracks
It's True
It's True
It's True
Last played on
Magazines
Magazines
Magazines
Performer
Last played on
Hunter (LIVE)
Hunter (LIVE)
Hello Sun (live)
Hello Sun (live)
The Hunter (live)
The Hunter (live)
The Hunter (live)
Last played on
Can't Resist The Road
Can't Resist The Road
Can't Resist The Road
Last played on
Upcoming Events
18
Jan
2019
Katie Spencer
The Castle, Bradford, UK
1
Feb
2019
Katie Spencer
The Big Comfy Bookshop, Coventry, UK
8
Mar
2019
Katie Spencer, Nick Harper
St Mary's Creative Space, Liverpool, UK
25
Apr
2019
Katie Spencer
Hyde Tavern, Southampton, UK
27
Apr
2019
Katie Spencer
The Slaughtered Lamb, London, UK
