The Getaway Plan is a rock band from Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, that was formed in 2004. The band consists of lead vocalist, pianist and rhythm guitarist, Matthew Wright, lead guitarist, Clint Ellis, bassist, Mike Maio and drummer, Dan Maio.

The Getaway Plan found commercial success in Australia upon the release of their debut studio album, Other Voices, Other Rooms, in 2008. The album peaked at number one on the AIR Charts (Australian Independent Records) and number 14 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

On 4 November 2011, The Getaway Plan released their second studio album, Requiem.

On 12 August 2013, The Getaway Plan released their first ever self funded record; A double a-sided single entitled "Lovesick/Mirrors".

On 3 July 2015, The Getaway Plan released their third studio album, Dark Horses. Dark Horses debuted at #10 on the ARIA Albums Chart marking the band's highest ever charting position in Australia.