Mostly Other People Do the Killing

Formed 2003
2003
Biography (Wikipedia)
Mostly Other People Do the Killing is a jazz quartet based in New York City including trumpeter Peter Evans, saxophonist Jon Irabagon, bassist Matthew "Moppa" Elliott, and drummer Kevin Shea. The group formed in 2003 and has released several albums on Elliott's Hot Cup label.
Freddie Freeloader
Freddie Freeloader
Freddie Freeloader
A Night in Tunisia
A Night in Tunisia
A Night in Tunisia
Mauch Chunk is Jim Thorpe
Mauch Chunk is Jim Thorpe
Mauch Chunk is Jim Thorpe
Little Hope / Round Bottom, Square Top
Little Hope / Round Bottom, Square Top
Little Hope / Round Bottom, Square Top
My Delightful Muse / Nanticoke Coke
My Delightful Muse / Nanticoke Coke
My Delightful Muse / Nanticoke Coke
St Mary's Proctor / Burning Well / Factoryville / Two Boot Jacks
St Mary's Proctor / Burning Well / Factoryville / Two Boot Jacks
Pen Argyl
Pen Argyl
Pen Argyl
Little Hope
Little Hope
Little Hope
